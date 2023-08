Debate over resources for US Medicare administrative functions boils over into plain view

Developers of medical technology have many concerns about the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) handling of coverage and reimbursement, but those controversies have typically revolved around process. A new report sponsored by industry steers a somewhat different tack, however, arguing that while there are issues of process, one key issue is that of funding, a problem that only Congress can remedy.