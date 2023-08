Renovaro looks to Gedi merger to move on, advance cancer treatment

Enochian Biosciences Inc. changed its name to Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and reported a deal to merge part of the company with Gedi Cube Intl Ltd. in an effort to move on from recent controversies. “Renovaro, Latin for ‘renewal,’ represents our company’s mission,” said Mark Dybul, CEO of the company.