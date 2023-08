Regeneron brings hearing loss gene therapy programs in-house in $213M Decibel buy

Six years of collaboration is ending in a buyout, as Decibel Therapeutics Inc. agreed to be acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at up to $213 million, including $109 million in equity, with additional payments via contingent value rights linked to clinical and regulatory milestones for DB-OTO, the lead gene therapy program targeting hearing loss.