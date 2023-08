Newco news

Alltrna-tive approach in transfer RNA draws $109M series B

Alltrna Inc. raised $109 million in a series B round to back its work with transfer RNA, with the first targeted indication of stop codon disease: a condition that takes in thousands of rare and common afflictions stemming from nonsense mutations where the amino acid code has been mutated into a “stop” codon, also known as a premature termination codon.