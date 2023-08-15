GE snares clearance from FDA for the wireless, wearable Portrait vital signs monitor

A timely discharge from the hospital requires that a lot of things go just right, and GE Healthcare just scored a win from FDA for its Portrait vital signs monitoring system that offers wireless, wearable tracking of oxygenation, pulse and respiration rate. GE said this system allows patients to be mobile during those first few critical hours post-surgery while providing non-stop vital sign tracking, a development that may allow clinicians to intervene more quickly when problems arise and thus help the patient recover and head home without setbacks.