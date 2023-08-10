Johnson & Johnson (J&J) scored accelerated clearance from the U.S. FDA of Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs), a first-in-class bispecific antibody for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in adults, albeit with a boxed warning related to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic toxicity including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).

Talvey is meant for patients who have undergone at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody. Regulators gave their go-ahead based on response rate and durability of response from a phase II study, but the findings require backing from more trials. Specifically, Talvey is made of a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody that binds to the CD3 receptor on the surface of T cells as well as G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D (GPRC5D) that is expressed on the surface of MM cells, non-malignant plasma cells, and healthy tissue such as epithelial cells in keratinized tissues of the skin and tongue. New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J noted that the drug is given as a weekly or biweekly subcutaneous (SC) injection after a step-up phase, a schedule option that offers physicians the flexibility to determine the optimal treatment regimen. The company could not be reached.

Called Monumental-1, the study supporting Talvey’s green light enrolled patients previously given at least four treatment lines and who were naïve to T-cell redirection therapy (n=187). At the biweekly dose of 0.8 mg/kg, 73.6% of them (95% CI, range 63.0-82.4) achieved an overall response rate (ORR). With a median follow-up (MFU) of almost six (range 0-9.5) months from first response, 58% of patients achieved a very good partial response (VGPR) or better, including 33% with a complete response (CR) or better. At the weekly dose of 0.4 mg/kg, 73% (95% CI, range 63.2-81.4) showed an ORR. With an MFU of nearly 14 (range, 0.8-15.4) months from first response, 57% of patients recorded a VGPR or better, including 35% with a CR or better. Responses proved durable, too, with a median duration of response not reached in the 0.8-mg/kg biweekly dose group and 9.5 months in the 0.4-mg/kg weekly group. Among patients given the 0.8-mg/kg biweekly dose, an estimated 85% of responders maintained that benefit for at least nine months.

Monumental-1 also signed up 32 patients who were exposed to prior bispecific antibody or CAR T-cell treatment (94% B-cell maturation antigen [BCMA]-directed therapy) and had similarly received at least four lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. They were given Talvey at the 0.4-mg/kg weekly dose. With an MFU of 10.4 months, 72% of patients (95% CI, range 53-86) scored an ORR per independent review committee, and about 59% maintained their response for at least nine months.

Aside from the boxed items regarding CRS and ICANS, Talvey’s label includes warnings and precautions about oral toxicity and weight loss, infections, cytopenias, skin toxicity, hepatoxicity and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are pyrexia, CRS, dysgeusia, nail disorder, musculoskeletal pain, skin disorder, rash, fatigue, weight decreased, dry mouth, xerosis, dysphagia, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, hypotension and headache. The most prevalent grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥30%) involve decreases in lymphocyte and neutrophil counts, as well as white blood cells and hemoglobin. Pricing of Talvey was not immediately disclosed.

Approved CAR T drugs for MM include J&J’s Carvykti (ciltacatagene autoleucel) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel). In July 2012, J&J signed a collaboration with Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, to make bispecifics deploying the latter’s Duobody platform. In October of last year, the FDA gave its nod to J&J’s Tecvayli (teclistamab) for r/r MM, a product that emerged from the Genmab deal. The approved initial step-up dosing schedule for SC Tecvayli involves injections on day one (0.03 mg/kg), day three (0.06 mg/kg) and day five (1.5 mg/kg), followed by the maintenance dose of 1.5 mg/kg dosed once weekly.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were trading at $174.12, up $1.03.