FDA approves Revance’s cervical dystonia treatment

The U.S. FDA has approved Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for treating cervical dystonia in adults nearly a week ahead of its Aug. 19 PDUFA date. Approval of the sBLA for the injectable, peptide-formulated neuromodulator went to Revance Therapeutics Inc. The drug’s original approval was for treating glabellar lines, better known as frown lines, came in September 2022. Daxxify is the first neuromodulator stabilized with Revance’s peptide exchange technology. It is created without human serum albumin or animal-based components.