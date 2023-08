Zynerba finds Harmony in FXS takeover to the tune of $200M

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s agreement to acquire Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $60 million cash plus as much as $140 million in contingent value rights (CVRs) didn’t register as one of the larger potential outlays recently, but Wall Street had questions about the term sheet just the same. Plymouth Meeting, Pa.-based Harmony is paying about $1.10 per share in cash for Zynerba, of Devon, Pa., plus one non-tradeable CVR tied to clinical, regulatory and sales milestones.