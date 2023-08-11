BioWorld - Friday, August 11, 2023
HIV/AIDS

Unraveling mechanisms of HIV-1 integrase resistance to DTG to design more effective drugs

Aug. 11, 2023
Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and collaborators recently conducted a study investigating the mechanisms of HIV-1 resistance to integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs), such as the approved drug dolutegravir (DTG). They focused on understanding the mechanisms of resistance caused by mutations at positions 138, 140, and 148 and analyzed combinations of the mutations E138K, G140A/S, and Q148H/K/R, all conferring resistance to INSTIs. 

