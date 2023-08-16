BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
FDA accepts Venatorx NDA for cUTI antibiotic; PDUFA early 2024

Aug. 16, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Aug. 15 said the U.S. FDA accepted its NDA for an intravenous antibiotic combination, cefepime-taniborbactam, to treat complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis.
