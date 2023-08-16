BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
FDA accepts Venatorx NDA for cUTI antibiotic; PDUFA early 2024
Aug. 16, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Aug. 15 said the U.S. FDA accepted its NDA for an intravenous antibiotic combination, cefepime-taniborbactam, to treat complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Infection
FDA
NDA
PDUFA