Biopharma deals July 2023

First seven months of 2023 sees $105.4B in biopharma deals and $37.6B in M&As

The June dip in biopharma deal value was short-lived, with July seeing 106 deals worth $17.57 billion, up 72.03% from $10.22 billion in July 2022. In the first seven months of 2023, 778 deals were completed worth $105.39 billion, compared to 995 deals worth $105.9 billion in the same period last year, a decrease of 0.48% by value and a decrease of 21.8% by volume. The same timeframe in 2021 saw 1,240 deals valued at $107 billion, 1,228 deals worth $112.23 billion in 2020, and 963 deals totaling $93.39 billion in 2019.