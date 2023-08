Angiovac gains breakthrough device designation for vegetation removal

Lush vegetation is great for a gardener, but alarming for a cardiologist. For them, the news that Angiodynamics Inc. received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Angiovac system to remove vegetation from the right heart is surely cheering. Right heart vegetations--masses of fibrin, platelets and infectious pathogens--are indications of serious infective endocarditis.