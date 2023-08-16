BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
US CMS may drop CED mandate, single PET scan limit for beta amyloids

Aug. 16, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has proposed to terminate the coverage with evidence development requirement for the use of positron-emission tomography (PET) imaging for patients suspected of suffering from beta amyloids, a marker of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). However, CMS is also considering a removal of the coverage policy that limits each patient to a single PET scan per lifetime, although the proposal to allow Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) to determine coverage is drawing fire from industry and physician groups alike.
