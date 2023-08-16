BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Broncus achieves positive data from study of radiofrequency ablation for lung cancer

Aug. 16, 2023
By Doris Yu
No Comments
Broncus Holding Corp. successfully completed a clinical study of the world’s first transbronchial radiofrequency ablation system for lung cancer treatment.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Oncology Asia-Pacific China