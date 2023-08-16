BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Broncus achieves positive data from study of radiofrequency ablation for lung cancer
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Broncus achieves positive data from study of radiofrequency ablation for lung cancer
Aug. 16, 2023
By
Doris Yu
No Comments
Broncus Holding Corp. successfully completed a clinical study of the world’s first transbronchial radiofrequency ablation system for lung cancer treatment.
BioWorld MedTech
Cancer
Oncology
Asia-Pacific
China