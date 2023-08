Acorai receives FDA breakthrough device designation for its Heart Monitor

Acorai AB received a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Heart Monitor, a noninvasive intracardiac pressure monitoring device for patients with heart failure. The Acorai Heart Monitor can estimate diastolic pulmonary artery pressure, systolic pulmonary artery pressure and mean pulmonary artery pressure in patients with Stage C heart failure who have been referred for hemodynamic monitoring.