BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Origenis discovers new CDK9 inhibitors

Aug. 16, 2023
No Comments
Origenis GmbH has described cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitors, particularly CDK9/cyclin T1, reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, viral infections, obesity and more.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents