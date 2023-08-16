BioWorld - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Cancer

3D Medicines presents new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors for cancer

Aug. 16, 2023
Researchers at 3D Medicines (Beijing) Co. Ltd. and 3D Medicines Inc. have divulged GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
