Newco news

China’s Biocity expands to US with pipeline of bispecific antibodies and ADCs

Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co. Ltd. is advancing its pipeline of differentiated, modality-independent therapeutics for oncology that include small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The Wuxi, China-headquartered company is focused on first-in-class molecules for different modalities that can be combined with other treatments, Biocity Co-founder and Executive Vice President Ivy Wang told BioWorld.