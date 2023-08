Bruker to acquire Phenomex for $108M in cash

Bruker Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire functional cell biology company Phenomex for $108 million as part of its Project Accelerate 2.0 strategy, which increases focus on the company’s emerging proteomics and spatial biology business. Bruker offered $1 per share, a 150% premium over the 40 cents per share closing price of Phenomex stock on Aug. 16. The all-cash transaction is slated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.