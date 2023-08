Capstan receives $31M to accelerate development of robotics solution for heart disease

The $31.4 million investment Capstan Medical Inc. recently received in its Series B funding round will allow the company to make headway in its efforts to use a catheter-based, robotic delivery platform to treat patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease. With heart disease a leading cause of death globally and cardiac procedures remaining highly invasive and filled with complications, Capstan is working to provide patients with safer, less invasive alternative.