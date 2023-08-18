Viz.ai poised to take a bite out of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with FDA de novo

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) might not be the talk of the town in the world of cardiology medical devices, but the condition has a devastating effect on a large number of lives, particularly in the case of early disease onset. San Francisco-based Viz.ai Inc. has won a de novo from the U.S. FDA for its algorithm for identification of patients at risk of HCM, the aptly named Viz HCM, a product the company believes will not only save lives but may save the U.S. health care system a large amount of money as well.