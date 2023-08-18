BioWorld - Friday, August 18, 2023
Other news to note for Aug. 17, 2023

Aug. 17, 2023
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Avertix, Bimini, Blackford, Brainreader, Dignitana, Ideal Implant, Oneoncology, Paige, Quanta, Summit Aviation, Tivic Health, Transmedics, Verily, Virgo.
