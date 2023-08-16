Neckepur developing in vitro diagnostic technology for use in extracorporeal circulation

Neckepur SAS signed a licensing agreement with Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) to develop an in vitro diagnostic technology to optimize the medical devices used in extracorporeal circulation. The agreement covers the rights to use a patent for a method of evaluating and optimizing the doses of drugs administered to patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) who are undergoing treatment with devices such as hemofiltration, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), continuous hemodiafiltration, and adsorbent column circuits.