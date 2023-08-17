BioWorld - Thursday, August 17, 2023
Cancer

Glucose sensor suppresses cGAS/STING to drive cancer and checkpoint inhibitor resistance

Aug. 17, 2023
Approximately 100 years ago, Otto Warburg discovered that glucose consumption is elevated over ten-fold in cancer cells compared to normal...
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology