Immuno-oncology

Oncusp's CDH6-targeting ADC CUSP-06 cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors

Oncusp Therapeutics Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA to begin clinical trials with CUSP-06, a cadherin-6 (CDH6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate designed for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. CDH6 is overexpressed in cancers including ovarian, renal, uterine, thyroid, lung, and cholangiocarcinoma. A phase I trial will pave the way for expansion in patients with platinum-refractory/resistant ovarian cancer and other advanced solid tumors.