HIV/AIDS

Novel diarypyrimidine derivative shows significant anti-HIV activity

Researchers from Shandong University and colleagues presented the characterization of [I] as the most active compound from a series of novel diarypyridimine derivatives intended to overcome resistance to NNRTI-resistant HIV-1 strains. The compound displayed EC50 values of 0.0010 and 0.18 µM against HIV IIIB and RES056 strains, respectively.