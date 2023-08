Musculoskeletal

Cgenetech presents new JAK inhibitors

Cgenetech (Suzhou, China) Co. Ltd. has divulged cyclopropanamide-containing compounds acting as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, particularly JAK2 and/or JAK1 and/or JAK3, reported to be useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, essential thrombocythemia, polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis.