Cathvision gets FDA nod for AI to evaluate success of cardiac ablation

Aug. 18, 2023
By Shani Alexander
Cathvision ApS received U.S. FDA clearance for two artificial intelligence (AI) models, the PVI Analyzer, and Signal Complexity, which are part of a suite of algorithms designed to help electrophysiologists improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex atrial arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation. The two algorithms are part of Cathvision’s Cardialytics suite of AI-powered analytics integrated into its Ecgenius system, an electrophysiology recording system that helps with electrogram interpretation.
