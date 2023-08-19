FDA warns Integra on handling of wound care products at TEI subsidiary site

Some U.S. FDA inspections go better than other ones, but the agency’s inspection of the Boston plant operated by a subsidiary of Princeton, N.J.-based Integra Lifesiences Holding Corp. was not one of those with a quick resolution. The agency said in a July 17 warning letter that Integra will have to obtain certification for the site in each of the next three years after finding considerable fault with operations, including one citation the agency said is a carryover from a warning letter issued in 2019.