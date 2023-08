Amplifon secures $380M from EIB to drive audiology innovation

Amplifon SpA has secured $380 million from the EU-backed European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate its innovation and digitalization process for its advanced hearing aid technology. “This loan guarantee confirms that we are on the right path towards innovation and digital transformation, which has Italy and the European Union as its starting point,” said Enrico Vita, CEO of Amplifon SpA.