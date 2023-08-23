BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Recor snares supportive vote from FDA advisory panel for Paradise renal denervation device

Aug. 23, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The age of renal denervation as a treatment for hypertension may have finally arrived in the U.S. with the affirmative U.S. FDA advisory vote for the Paradise system for renal denervation by Recor Medical Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif. The 12-member advisory committee vote unanimously that the data suggested the ultrasound-based device was safe and voted 8-3 in support of the Paradise’s efficacy, an outcome that the agency may find difficult to refute, given the large public health impact of hypertension in the U.S.
