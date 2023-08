Recruitment underway for clinical study of PBM for treating long COVID-19

Recruitment underway for Toronto-based Vielight Inc. has commenced recruitment for a clinical trial in the U.S. to study how brain stimulation photobiomodulation (PBM) might mitigate long-term cognitive impairment from long Covid. The study intervention comes on the heels of Canadian approval of a device to treat the acute version of Covid, involving light emitting diodes (LEDs) placed inside the nasal cavity and on the chest to deliver near infrared (NIR) light to the body.