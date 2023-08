FDA gives Levita a lift to MARS with surgery system clearance

Levita Magnetics International Corp. received uplifting news this week as the U.S. FDA cleared its magnetic-Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS) minimally invasive surgical platform. MARS builds on the company’s first product, the Levita magnetic surgical system, by providing greater control of surgical instruments to surgeons. The platform is cleared for use in bariatric, colorectal, gallbladder and prostate surgeries.