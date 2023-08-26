BioWorld - Saturday, August 26, 2023
US DOJ announces two new field offices for COVID fraud enforcement

Aug. 25, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has been aggressively pursuing fraud perpetrated on the American public in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the formal end of the U.S. public health emergency might seem to suggest that these efforts would be winding down. Nonetheless, deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco has announced that DOJ will open two new strike force offices under the agency’s COVID fraud operations, making clear that the agency is still intent on chasing down fraudsters across the U.S.
