FDA clearance, reimbursement codes greet Imeka’s white matter tracking tool

Imeka Solutions Inc. has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the Advanced Neuro Diagnostic Imaging system designed to provide neurologists and radiologists with vital reference information on cerebral white matter for better management of brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s. This comes on the heels of two new CPT 3 codes for quantitative brain MRI assessment which Imeka expects its clients will begin taking advantage of by January 2024.