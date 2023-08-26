France overhauls framework for digital health app reimbursement

The French National Insurance Fund, known as La Caisse Nationale d’Assurance Maladie, a division reporting to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economics and Finance in France, has released its annual report containing proposals aimed at achieving financial balance in the nation’s health insurance expenditures. The 100-page document will be submitted to the parliament to be voted upon this fall. “These are precise, concrete recommendations drawn up after an in-depth analysis of trends in expenditure and practices,” said Thomas Fatôme, general director of the National Insurance Fund.