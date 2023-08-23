BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
US FTC taps Covington’s Liu for director of Bureau of Competition

Aug. 23, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has picked Henry Liu of the law firm of Covington & Burling to run the agency’s Bureau of Competition, a seat that was vacated earlier this year when Holly Vedova retired.
