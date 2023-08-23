BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
US FTC taps Covington’s Liu for director of Bureau of Competition
Aug. 23, 2023
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has picked Henry Liu of the law firm of Covington & Burling to run the agency’s Bureau of Competition, a seat that was vacated earlier this year when Holly Vedova retired.
FTC