Abcuro nets $155M as KLRG1 approach computes in IBM

Abcuro Inc. pulled down an oversubscribed $155 million series B financing co-led by Redmile Group and Bain Capital Life Sciences to advance cytotoxic T and natural killer cells therapies. Specifically, proceeds will back the phase II/III registrational trial of ABC-008, a first-in-class anti-killer cell lectin-like receptor G1 (KLRG1) antibody for inclusion body myositis (IBM) as well as fund continued development of other clinical programs.