US Fifth Circuit: Even the FDA has to follow the law

As a U.S. appeals court ruling that restores the original restrictions the FDA imposed on the abortion drug mifepristone in 2000 heads to the Supreme Court for what will likely be full argument, the Biden administration continues to insist that the courts have no business overriding the FDA’s “scientific, evidence-based decisions.” Commenting on the Aug. 16 opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which reinstated the original use restrictions, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “It endangers our entire system of drug approval and regulation by undermining the independent, expert judgment of the FDA.”