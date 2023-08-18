BioWorld - Friday, August 18, 2023
Immuno-oncology

Novarock's bispecific antibody NBL-028 cleared to enter clinic for CLDN6-expressing tumors

Aug. 18, 2023
Novarock Biotherapeutics Ltd., a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., has received FDA approval of its IND application for NBL-028, a CLDN6-CD137 bispecific antibody.
