BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, August 18, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Novarock's bispecific antibody NBL-028 cleared to enter clinic for CLDN6-expressing tumors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Novarock's bispecific antibody NBL-028 cleared to enter clinic for CLDN6-expressing tumors
Aug. 18, 2023
No Comments
Novarock Biotherapeutics Ltd., a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., has received FDA approval of its IND application for NBL-028, a CLDN6-CD137 bispecific antibody.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Bispecific antibody
Immuno-oncology
FDA
IND