Osteoporosis target gene CD109 identified by convergent analyses

Researchers working at the Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital, McGill University, have combined whole-exome sequencing (WES) from nearly 300,000 samples from the multiancestry UK Biobank, with ultrasound-derived heel estimated bone mineral density (eBMD) and genome-wide association (GWAS) data to identify potential future therapeutic targets for patients with osteoporosis.