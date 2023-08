Inflammatory

Anti-TNF-α macrocyclic peptide with novel binding mode presented

Tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) is a cytokine involved in the regulation of inflammation in several autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, or psoriasis. Anti-TNF biological treatments in place are effective but there is a need for alternatives with novel pharmacological profiles to overcome their limitations.