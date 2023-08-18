BioWorld - Friday, August 18, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Nuvectis Pharma's NXP-800 granted orphan drug designation for cholangiocarcinoma

Aug. 18, 2023
No Comments
The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Nuvectis Pharma Inc.'s NXP-800 for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer FDA Orphan drug