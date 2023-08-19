BioWorld - Saturday, August 19, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Onsero Therapeutics divulges new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Aug. 18, 2023
No Comments
Onsero Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and dependence, and headache.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric Patents