Gastrointestinal

China Pharmaceutical University presents new NLRP3 inflammasome and IL-1β inhibitors

China Pharmaceutical University has divulged pyridoimidazole compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome and IL-1β (IL1B; IL-1β) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, diabetes, neurodegeneration, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic kidney, inflammatory bowel, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), among others.