Cancer

Aurigene Oncology discovers new MALT1 inhibitors

Aurigene Oncology Ltd. has described substituted bicyclic heterocycles acting as mucosa associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), among others.