NDA submitted, Jyong seeks up to $40M in IPO for urinary disorders

Jyong Biotech Ltd. filed for an IPO that could raise as much as $40 million to advance a pipeline that includes several prospects for urinary system disorders, including one that has reached the NDA stage in the U.S. Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jyong was founded in 2002. The lead compound is MCS-2 for benign prostatic hyperplasia with lower urinary tract symptoms.