Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals July 2023

US FDA approvals up 20% year-over-year, average 14 a month in 2023

Drug approvals by the U.S. FDA increased 20.48% compared to the first seven months of 2022, even with July approvals slightly down to 13 from the previous six months’ average of 14.5 per month. Worldwide approvals from January to July are down 13.8% from the same period last year.