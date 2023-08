Regeneron’s ultra-rare disease drug for Chaple disease is approved by the FDA

The U.S. FDA has approved its second treatment for an ultra-rare disease in the past three days by greenlighting Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Approval of the priority BLA for Veopoz, a fully human monoclonal antibody to treat Chaple disease, was announced two days ahead of its Aug. 20 PDUFA date. It is the only FDA-approved therapy for the indication.