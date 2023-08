Immuno-oncology

BITT's TNFR2 antibody BITT-2101 receives FDA clearance to enter clinic for NHL

Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics Inc. (BITT) has received IND clearance from the FDA for a first-in-human trial of BITT-2101, a monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2), in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs).